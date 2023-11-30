Four more people have been arrested after a stabbing in Weston-super-Mare this week.

Police attended an address in Upper Church Road on Monday morning, 27 November, and found 43-year-old Dominic Wilson seriously injured with a stab wound.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, he died at the scene. Avon and Somerset Police have opened a murder investigation into his death.

Two men, both aged in their 40s, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday and have since been released without charge.

On Tuesday 28 November, two men, one in his 40s and one in his 50s, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have now been released without charge.

A 39-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody.

Dominic Wilson, 43, died after being stabbed in Weston-super-Mare. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

On the evening of Wednesday 29 November, three men, aged 26, 33 and 36, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Earlier today, Thursday 30 November, a 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She also remains in police custody.

DCI Simon Dewfall, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts remain with Dominic's family, who continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

"Our work to establish the full circumstances of this incident is continuing and we are very grateful for residents' understanding while our cordon remains in place.

"Our neighbourhood policing team are carrying out extra patrols in the area and if you do have any concerns then please approach a police officer."

If you have any information which could help our investigation, call 101 and quote reference 5223289533. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously.