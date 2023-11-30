Play Brightcove video

Watch: Staff and guests had to be evacuated after a fire broke out at the Pier House Hotel in Charlestown (Credit: Laila-Jane Longhurst)

A 19th-century harbourside pub and hotel has been granted planning permission to carry out renovations after it was damaged in a fire.

The Pier House Hotel in Charlestown, Cornwall, has been partially closed since January when a fire broke out at the grade II listed property.

St Austell Brewery, which owns the hotel, said it has now been given listed building consent and planning permission to repair the venue.

It said a planning application was put in earlier this year which has now fully closed.

St Austell Brewery said conditions have been listed to protect the heritage of the building following the Cornwall Local Plan.

It added the planning permission includes conditions to protect the quality and character of the area, as well as the living conditions of residents.

The Pier House Hotel and Harbourside are expected to reopen in summer 2024.

