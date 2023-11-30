The family of a Swindon teenager who was murdered in a knife attack have spoken of the "heartbreaking reality of bidding him a final farewell".

Owen Dunn was stabbed to death in Swindon on 4 December last year. He was cycling to see his girlfriend on Mazurek Way in the North Swindon area of the town at the time of his death.

In a victim impact statement, Owen's family said: "On the 4 December 2022, our lives as a family changed forever. We lost a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew and a friend.

"We mourn the loss of witnessing his (Owen's) milestones, turning 21, 30, 50, getting married, experiencing parenthood or gaining his independence.

"Owen will never see his brother start a family, his mum reach 50 or have a drink with his cousin for his 18th. His absence during his own 20th birthday, Christmas, and his father’s 50th celebration intensifies our heartache.

"Our house is quiet, the absence of Owen’s laughter and smiles echoes through our home. We wait his return, only to face the heartbreaking reality of bidding him a final farewell."

Two teenagers, Tyler Hunt and a 15-year-old who cannot be named were found guilty of his murder on Thursday 30 November at Bristol Crown Court.

During their trial, the jury was shown CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage which showed Tyler Hunt, 18, and the 15-year-old, who was 14 at the time of the killing, travelling on e-bikes to the scene where the attack happened.

Owen was also carrying a weapon at the time of death, which was later found by paramedics.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, of the Major Crime Investigation Team at Wiltshire Police, said: “At the centre of this investigation is a young man who violently lost his life after being stabbed in broad daylight on the streets of Swindon.

“Owen’s family describe him as a vibrant and selfless young man, who was always cheerful. We hope today’s verdict can give them some sense of closure," he added.

Owen Dunn was stabbed on death on Decemeber 4 2022 Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

“This case is a sobering example of the real dangers of young people carrying knives.

“In addition to the obvious pain and suffering Owen’s death has had on his family and friends, this case had a huge impact on the local community. It is never, ever acceptable to carry any weapon out into our communities – it is illegal, dangerous and can have fatal consequences.

“Anyone carrying a knife or a weapon is always putting themselves in more danger, whether that is by getting hurt or hurting others.

"Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to pay my respects to Owen’s family who have conducted themselves with the utmost dignity during the trial. Once again I wish to express my sincere condolences to all of Owen’s family and friends."