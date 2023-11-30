Snow has hit parts of Devon and Cornwall this morning causing school closures.

11 schools are crossed across the region, with two either opening late or partially closing.

Cornwall school closures:

Bishop Bronescombe C of E Primary School

Brannel School

Bugle School

Cornwall College St Austell

Fowey River Academy

Halwin School

Lanivet Primary School

Lerryn C of E Primary School

Looe Community Academy

Looe Primary Academy

Luxulyan School

Nanpean Community Primary School

Nine Maidens Alternative Provision Academy

Pelynt School

Pencoys Primary School

Penponds Primary School

Penrice Academy

Polperro Primary Academy

Poltair School (from 10.30am)

Pondhu Primary School

Restormel Alternative Provision Academy (from 11am)

St Dennis Primary Academy

Stithians School

St Stephens Churchtown School

St Wenn School

The Roseland Academy

Trenode Primary Academy

Treverbyn Academy

Trewidland Primary School

Trewirgie Infant School

Trewirgie Junior School

Troon Community Primary School

Veryan School

Whitemoor Academy

Opening late:

Penryn Primary Academy - Opening Late (10am)

Nansloe Academy - Opening Late (10.30am)

Devon school closures:

Holbeton Primary School

Ivybridge Community College (part closure).

Shaugh Prior Primary School

Cornwood Church of England Primary School

People woke up to falling snow this morning.

Jo Shreeve posted this video of falling snow on 'X' with the caption "Waking up to a little bit of everything this morning"

Play Brightcove video

She also shared this video captioned "Stithians is looking beautiful in the snow":

Play Brightcove video

The following video was also captured in Stithians

Play Brightcove video

The weather forecast:

A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow and ice across areas of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset until 4pm this afternoon.

The Met Office says today will be largely cloudy with some outbreaks of showery rain.

The forecast predicts that there will be a risk of some icy stretches, with snow falling over hills and moors. The maximum temperature today with be 5 °C with lows of 0 °C.

The cold and frost are expected to last into the night with the odd spot of mist and fog around.

Updates to follow...