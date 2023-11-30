The school closures in Cornwall and Devon today plus weather forecast and travel latest
Snow has hit parts of Devon and Cornwall this morning causing school closures.
11 schools are crossed across the region, with two either opening late or partially closing.
Cornwall school closures:
Bishop Bronescombe C of E Primary School
Brannel School
Bugle School
Cornwall College St Austell
Fowey River Academy
Halwin School
Lanivet Primary School
Lerryn C of E Primary School
Looe Community Academy
Looe Primary Academy
Luxulyan School
Nanpean Community Primary School
Nine Maidens Alternative Provision Academy
Pelynt School
Pencoys Primary School
Penponds Primary School
Penrice Academy
Polperro Primary Academy
Poltair School (from 10.30am)
Pondhu Primary School
Restormel Alternative Provision Academy (from 11am)
St Dennis Primary Academy
Stithians School
St Stephens Churchtown School
St Wenn School
The Roseland Academy
Trenode Primary Academy
Treverbyn Academy
Trewidland Primary School
Trewirgie Infant School
Trewirgie Junior School
Troon Community Primary School
Veryan School
Whitemoor Academy
Opening late:
Penryn Primary Academy - Opening Late (10am)
Nansloe Academy - Opening Late (10.30am)
Devon school closures:
Holbeton Primary School
Ivybridge Community College (part closure).
Shaugh Prior Primary School
Cornwood Church of England Primary School
People woke up to falling snow this morning.
Jo Shreeve posted this video of falling snow on 'X' with the caption "Waking up to a little bit of everything this morning"
She also shared this video captioned "Stithians is looking beautiful in the snow":
The following video was also captured in Stithians
The weather forecast:
A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow and ice across areas of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset until 4pm this afternoon.
The Met Office says today will be largely cloudy with some outbreaks of showery rain.
The forecast predicts that there will be a risk of some icy stretches, with snow falling over hills and moors. The maximum temperature today with be 5 °C with lows of 0 °C.
The cold and frost are expected to last into the night with the odd spot of mist and fog around.
Updates to follow...