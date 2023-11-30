The school closures in Cornwall and Devon today plus weather forecast and travel latest

Snow falling in Stithians, Cornwall this morning. Credit: Jo Shreeve

Snow has hit parts of Devon and Cornwall this morning causing school closures.

11 schools are crossed across the region, with two either opening late or partially closing.

Cornwall school closures:

  • Bishop Bronescombe C of E Primary School

  • Brannel School

  • Bugle School

  • Cornwall College St Austell

  • Fowey River Academy

  • Halwin School

  • Lanivet Primary School

  • Lerryn C of E Primary School

  • Looe Community Academy

  • Looe Primary Academy

  • Luxulyan School

  • Nanpean Community Primary School

  • Nine Maidens Alternative Provision Academy

  • Pelynt School

  • Pencoys Primary School

  • Penponds Primary School

  • Penrice Academy

  • Polperro Primary Academy

  • Poltair School (from 10.30am)

  • Pondhu Primary School

  • Restormel Alternative Provision Academy (from 11am)

  • St Dennis Primary Academy

  • Stithians School

  • St Stephens Churchtown School

  • St Wenn School

  • The Roseland Academy

  • Trenode Primary Academy

  • Treverbyn Academy

  • Trewidland Primary School

  • Trewirgie Infant School

  • Trewirgie Junior School

  • Troon Community Primary School

  • Veryan School

  • Whitemoor Academy

Opening late:

  • Penryn Primary Academy - Opening Late (10am)

  • Nansloe Academy - Opening Late (10.30am)

Devon school closures:

  • Holbeton Primary School

  • Ivybridge Community College (part closure).

  • Shaugh Prior Primary School

  • Cornwood Church of England Primary School

People woke up to falling snow this morning.

Jo Shreeve posted this video of falling snow on 'X' with the caption "Waking up to a little bit of everything this morning"

She also shared this video captioned "Stithians is looking beautiful in the snow":

The following video was also captured in Stithians

The weather forecast:

A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow and ice across areas of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset until 4pm this afternoon.

The Met Office says today will be largely cloudy with some outbreaks of showery rain.

The forecast predicts that there will be a risk of some icy stretches, with snow falling over hills and moors. The maximum temperature today with be 5 °C with lows of 0 °C.

The cold and frost are expected to last into the night with the odd spot of mist and fog around.

Updates to follow...