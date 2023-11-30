Two Devon and Cornwall Police officers are due to appear in court charged with assaulting a man in Exeter city centre.

It follows an incident in which officers stopped and searched a man on New North Road, near to the junction with Longbrook Street, in Exeter city centre in the early hours of 19 March this year.

According to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the officers are charged with assault by beating.

Pc Emmit Wookey, 30, and Pc Liam Dunn, 27, are due to appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 30 November.

Devon and Cornwall Police referred a complaint about the officers to the IOPC, which started an investigation.

An IOPC spokesman said: “At the end of our investigation in September, we submitted a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service which has since authorised the charges of common assault contrary to S.39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.”