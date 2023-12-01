Bristol Rovers announce former Exeter City boss Matt Taylor as new manager

Bristol Rovers have announced former Exeter City boss Matt Taylor as the club's new manager on a contract until 2027.

Rovers had been without a permanent manager after sacking Joey Barton in late October after a period of bad form that left them perilously close to the drop zone in League One.

Andy Mangan, his assistant, had taken temporary charge of the team and had expressed his desire to take the role permanently after lifting them to just outside the play-off spots in his first seven matches in charge.

Mangan has now vacated the role and since left the club.

There had been a number of different names linked with the job including Karl Robinson, Neil Lennon and there was even rumour of a potential return for club legend Ian Holloway.

It is though Taylor who has been given the job, just weeks after he left Rotherham United in the Championship.

Manager Matt Taylor at Exeter's match against Northampton Credit: PA

The 42-year-old took over at Rotherham just over a year ago, joining them from West Country team Exeter City where he enjoyed great success as a player and coach.

On the appointment Rovers Chairman Hussain Al-Saeed said: "We are delighted today to announce the appointment of Matt Taylor as our First Team Manager.

We would like to thank our fans for being patient with us throughout this thorough process whilst we identified the correct person to lead us in this new era for Bristol Rovers. Matt shared our visions of growing the club and has bought into our project.

"I am sure you will all join me in welcoming Matt to the club and wishing him every success.""I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Andy Mangan for all of his efforts during his time as Interim Manager. We are confident that he will go on to have a successful career as a football manager and he will always be welcome here."

Bristol Rovers are currently 11th place in the division just a few points outside of the play-off spots.

They play Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.