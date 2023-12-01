Play Brightcove video

Watch a video taken of Slade driving at more than 100mph, minutes before the crash

A motorist who was filmed driving in excess of 100mph minutes before a fatal collision that killed two women, has received a sentence of more than 19 years.

Liam Slade was already disqualified from driving, when he crashed into a car on the M4 near The Prince of Wales Bridge, just after midnight on 17 July.

The 33-year-old, who had previously had his licence removed for drink driving, was at the wheel of a VW Passat when it collided with a Peugeot 207. He then fled from the crash.

Suad Ahmed, 68, and Saado Hussein, 58, who were passengers in the Peugeot died at the scene. Three other occupants of the car all needed hospital treatment - one of them fractured their neck, while another broke five ribs and fractured their shoulder blade.

All five were all on their way back from a wedding in Cardiff at the time of the collision.

The family of Ms Ahmed said in a victim statement it was "impossible" to summarise how the events of that day had impacted them, saying it was "torture" not to hear from her each day.

They added: “This person who appears in court today has affected all of our family’s hearts in a way no one can imagine.

“It is complete agony to know that we have to live with this nightmare for the rest of our lives.”

Ms Hussein’s family described her death as a "gut-wrenching pain that will never go away."

They added: “Our hearts are aching. And will ache forever. There’s nothing this court or anyone else can do to bring back mum.

“For us there will never be full justice. But we hope and pray that this driver is not in a position to cause anyone else the pain and never-ending heartbreak our family has had to endure.”

Emergency services were called to the crash at around 12.05am on Monday 17 July and the M4 was closed for several hours while paramedics helped the injured, and police began investigating the collision.

Witnesses told officers Slade had been seen driving at high speed, estimated to be 100-120mph, and in a dangerous manner. He was said to be weaving between vehicles and undertaking.

A video was found during the course of enquiries, which was recorded by the front seat passenger in Slade's car. Taken approximately four minutes before the collision, it shows the speedometer above 100mph.

Slade was arrested at his home in Newport the day after the collision. During a police interview, he told officers he’d woken up to find multiple scratches on his face, legs and body and did not know where they had come from.

Slade pleaded guilty to two counts each of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while disqualified and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated offence of failing to comply with a serious crime prevention order.

Judge: Slade is 'a man with a deplorable record with no regard to the law'

His Honour Judge William Hart described Slade as "a man with a deplorable record with no regard to the law", before handing him a custodial sentence of 19 years and eight months, which includes five years extended licence.

Slade also received a driving disqualification of 19 years and nine months, which will require him to pass an extended test to regain his licence.

Officer in the case Dai Nicholas said: "What should have been a night of celebration, turned into a tragedy that months on is still hard to comprehend.

Police: 'Slade committed two of the most dangerous acts any motorist can do'

"Suad Ahmed and Saado Hussein were returning from a wedding when they were killed by the dangerous driving of Liam Slade. His actions left a further three people hurt, two of them seriously, and they are continuing to recover from the physical injuries sustained that night.

"Slade had been disqualified from driving in January for a drink-driving offence.

"He should never have been behind the wheel that night, let alone travelling at the reckless speed he was. He committed two of the most dangerous acts any motorist can do on the roads.

" Given the choice of calling for help for those he had harmed or protecting himself, he chose to run away.

“Even when he was arrested he still refused to own up to what he had done. His guilty pleas come in the face of irrefutable evidence about how dangerous his driving was.

"Our hearts go out to both families who have been left devastated by what unfolded on the M4 that night."