An elderly man has been hospitalised with life-changing injuries following a crash in Devon.

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian on Old Woods Hill in Torquay at around 3.30pm on Thursday 30 November.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s was taken to Derriford Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "Officers from the Roads Policing Team would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.

"If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via website here or by calling 101 quoting log number 500 of 30/11/2023."