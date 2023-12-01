Five people have been charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with the death of a 'loving father' in Weston-super-Mare.

Dominic Wilson died at an address on Upper Church Road on 27 November.

Police were called to the scene where they found the 43-year-old seriously injured.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, he died from a single stab wound, confirmed by a post-mortem examination.

Four men and one woman have been charged in connection with his death.

They are:

Andrew Dymock, 33, of Queens Avenue, Portishead

Kerry Miles, 39, of Dickenson Road, Weston-super-Mare

Zachery Stone, 26, of Dickenson Road, Weston-super-Mare

Robert White, 36, of no fixed address

Natasha Wyatt, 29, of no fixed address.

Dymock, Miles, Stone and White have additionally been charged with robbery.

All five remain in police custody and are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Saturday 2 December.

As part of Avon and Somerset Police's enquiries, six other people were arrested.

Two men, in their 40s, who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released without charge.

Another two men, one in their 40s and one in their 50s, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released without charge.

A 29-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday 30 November on suspicion of assisting and offender and possession of a class A drug. He has been released on bail.