A man has been left with a fractured eye socket after being hit with a bottle in the face in Cheltenham.

The incident happened outside TSB Bank on the high street at around 5.25am on Friday 25 August.

The victim, a 25-year-old man needed stitches for his injury.

Gloucestershire Police have now released an image of a man they would like to identify in connection with the incident.

The force is asking anyone who recognises the man in the picture to contact them online quoting incident 60 of 25 August.