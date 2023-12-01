People are being urged to call 999 if they see a missing man from Lydney.

Ieuan, 29, was reported missing on Thursday 30 November and there are concerns for his welfare.

He is believed to have been in the Church Street area at around 5.30pm but officers have so far been unable to find him.

Ieuan is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, with long brown/ginger hair, beard, moustache and a tattoo on his hand. It is believed he is wearing a black beanie, black Superdry jacket with fur hood and possibly a grey hoodie and black Vans trainers with white stripe.

Anyone who has information on Ieuan's whereabouts is asked to call 101. If you see him, call Gloucestershire Police on 999 and quote incident 321 of 30 November.