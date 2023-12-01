A former Avon and Somerset Police officer has admitted to sharing sensitive police images and videos with friends and family via WhatsApp.

Lewis Wood, from Bridgwater, pleaded guilty to three counts of misconduct in a public office at Exeter Crown Court on Friday 1 December.

The court heard the 42-year-old shared footage relating to several incidents he attended between December 2018 and August 2020, and that this included photos of a dead man.

Wood's employment with Avon and Somerset Police ended in 2021.

Following the hearing, the force's assistant chief constable Joanne Hall said: “This has been a hugely distressing case for the victims and I am sorry for what they have been put through.

"Lewis Wood’s decision to wilfully share sensitive images and videos to friends and family violated the trust members of the public put in him and us.

"His actions not only fell significantly below the standards we expect of officers but were criminal.

"There can be no doubt public confidence in policing has been eroded by his conduct, even though he has no active role in policing anymore.

"Once his actions came to light, a thorough investigation was carried out by our Counter Corruption Unit and we’ve worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service throughout to build a strong case and to achieve these guilty pleas at Exeter Crown Court."

Wood will be sentenced at the same court on Friday 9 February.