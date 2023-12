The northern lights seen over the Mendips in Somerset Credit: Josh Dury

Beautiful autumn colour and reflections at Stourhead Credit: Amanda Baldwin

Pretty sunrise along the River Parrett with Burrow Mump in the distance Credit: Rob Bridge

A double rainbow after a passing shower - Burrow Hill, Somerset Credit: Robin Morrison

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Tweet:

@ITVCharlieP

@TheKateHaskell

Instagram:

Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed @westcountryweather

Another double rainbow, this one just outside Bristol in Bitton Credit: Traceyanne Hunt

Showery skies looking out over Bedruthan Steps, Cornwall Credit: Pauline Kent

A magnificent murmuration of Starlings at Ham Wall, Somerset Credit: Amanda Baldwin

Spectacular autumnal glow from King Alfred's Tower looking out across Longleat Credit: John Baginski

Blue sky popping against the foliage around the Clifton Suspension Bridge Credit: Austin Appleby

A tree tunnel of autumnal proportions near Dulverton, Exmoor Credit: Debbie Tucker

There were some cracking sunrises towards the end of the month - Poltesco, Cornwall Credit: Ann Stephens

Another stunner looking out over the Bristol skyline Credit: Darren Bartlett

A cold start in Lutton, Sparkwell with a little mist and late autumn's glow in the clouds Credit: Giselle Fitzsimmons

We ended November on a much colder theme with snow right down to the south coast of Devon Credit: Kingsbridge - Richard Curzon