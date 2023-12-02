Play Brightcove video

Watch as the 2023 Christmas Float is revealed.

Santa's magical Christmas float returns to Bath, Somerset and Bristol this month, with 14 separate routes announced.

This year's cart is raising money for Suicide Prevention - after raising £13,500 for the charity last year and £15,000 for the Ben Saunders Foundation in 2021.

The float is celebrating its fourth birthday with lots of snow, smoke and magical effects.

Jerry Davis is the man behind the magic. It costs him £5,000 to build the float each year and all the proceeds raised are donated to charity.

The float will leave a trail of fake snow in its wake. Credit: Jerry Davis/Santa's Christmas Float

Look out for Santa and his reindeer this December. His visiting dates are below:

Corsham/Box/Bathford/Batheaston - 2 December

Knowle - 4 December

Chippenham - 5 December

Lyde Green/Emerson Green - 6 December

Whitchurch - 7 December

Longwell Green/Barrs Court/Oldland Common - 9 December

Hartcliffe - 10 December

Keynsham - 12 December

Bear Flat/Weston - 14 December

Withywood/Headley park - 15 December

Brislington - 16 December

Stockwood - 17 December

Kingswood - 19 December

Bath south side - 20 December

You can find out more on the Santa's Christmas Float 2023 Facebook page.