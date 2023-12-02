Bath and Bristol Santa Float 2023 route and dates - everything you need to know
Watch as the 2023 Christmas Float is revealed.
Santa's magical Christmas float returns to Bath, Somerset and Bristol this month, with 14 separate routes announced.
This year's cart is raising money for Suicide Prevention - after raising £13,500 for the charity last year and £15,000 for the Ben Saunders Foundation in 2021.
The float is celebrating its fourth birthday with lots of snow, smoke and magical effects.
Jerry Davis is the man behind the magic. It costs him £5,000 to build the float each year and all the proceeds raised are donated to charity.
Look out for Santa and his reindeer this December. His visiting dates are below:
Corsham/Box/Bathford/Batheaston - 2 December
Knowle - 4 December
Chippenham - 5 December
Lyde Green/Emerson Green - 6 December
Whitchurch - 7 December
Longwell Green/Barrs Court/Oldland Common - 9 December
Hartcliffe - 10 December
Keynsham - 12 December
Bear Flat/Weston - 14 December
Withywood/Headley park - 15 December
Brislington - 16 December
Stockwood - 17 December
Kingswood - 19 December
Bath south side - 20 December
You can find out more on the Santa's Christmas Float 2023 Facebook page.