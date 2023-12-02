There have been several crashes across the West Country this morning, Saturday 2 December, as low temperatures and freezing fog affect the region.

Roads in Devon and Wiltshire remain shut following collisions and a Met Office yellow weather warning for ice is in place.

Police are appealing for information after a crash on Cepen Way, near Chippenham in Wiltshire. A woman in her 50s died at the scene.

A4: There is heavy traffic and one lane closed due to emergency repairs on A4 Westbound from the M5 (Portway roundabout) to A403 St Andrew's Road.

Wiltshire: The A350 West Cepen Way is closed in both directions for accident investigation work from Chequers Roundabout to Lackham roundabout.

Devon: A377 is shut in both directions, with slow traffic due to accident from Rock Hill (Rising Sun Hotel) to Pound Lane.

Updates to follow.