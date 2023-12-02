A teenager has been arrested after a man was stabbed in Swindon.

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries when he was assaulted in Malmesbury Gardens on Thursday 23 November.

Wiltshire Police have now arrested an 18-year-old from the Park South area of the town and he is being held in police custody.

This follows the earlier arrest of a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of GBH, robbery and possession of a bladed article. He has been released on conditional bail.

The victim sustained serious but not life-threatening knife injuries. He has since been discharged from the hospital.

Investigating officers are asking anyone who saw what happened or may have further information on the incident to call 101 quoting reference 54230124454.