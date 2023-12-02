Two people have been arrested after a stash of suspected cocaine and cannabis was found in Camborne.

Detectives from Devon and Cornwall Police executed a drugs warrant in Scorrier on Wednesday 29 November.

Police say 21 bags of cocaine and approximately 20 cannabis plants were discovered hidden in an underground container.

Two men, aged 36 and 59, were arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences and have been released on bail until 23rd February 2024.

Bags of cocaine were found hidden underground. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Detective Inspector Dan Bickford said: “We understand the harm that drugs bring to our communities. Carrying out these proactive warrants is vital in disrupting drug supply.

“These drugs are now off our streets and out of circulation. I encourage members of the public to report concerns of drug supply to us. We will listen, and we will act.”

The force is urging anyone who has any information or concerns about drug supply to speak to police online or by calling 101.