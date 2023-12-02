A woman in her 50s has died following a crash on the A350 near Chippenham on Friday 1 December.

The collision involved several vehicles and two other people were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

In a statement, Wiltshire Police said: " Her next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time."

The force is asking anyone who saw what happened or who has dash cam footage of the incident to contact the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597 quoting Log number 189 (01/12/23).