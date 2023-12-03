A mother whose son was murdered in Bath says she's been left "devastated" by an order from the council to remove a memorial to him.

Ben Moncrieff, 18, was stabbed in the chest in the city centre in May 2023. In October, a 16-year-old boy was found guilty of his murder.

Since his death, Ben's family and friends have been leaving messages, photos and flowers under a tree near where he was attacked. It's become known as "Ben's tree".

Bath and North East Somerset Council has now ordered that the items be removed. Instead, they have placed a plaque on a new bench near the tree.

Since Ben's death family and friends have been leaving flowers and messages by a tree near to where he was killed. Credit: 'Ben Moncrieff's Tree' petition, Change.org

Sharon said those who knew Ben are still hurting and want the memorial tree to stay.

"Ben was 18, beautiful and is missed and loved by so many. The council have said they want Ben's memorial removed.

"Ben's family and friends are devastated by the thought of losing the place we go for comfort, to see beautiful pictures of Ben, to tell Ben's story and highlight the devastation caused by knife crime," she said.

A petition has been started to keep 'Ben's tree' Credit: 'Ben Moncrieff's Tree' petition, Change.org

Ben's girlfriend Teyana King has organised an online petition to keep the memorial tree.

It said: "It has been six months and it all feels so raw...Beautiful photographs and cherished memories have been added [to the tree] creating a monument to Ben.

"Even people who never met Ben have added to the tree and found it a place of comfort and a reminder that this cannot happen again.

"BANES (Bath and North East Somerset Council) have now stated that they no longer want the tree to have flowers or pictures upon it.

"They feel it's time for it to be removed and have even asked Ben's devastated mother to remove it herself. Eradicating the strong feelings of all who care."

Ben Moncrieff was 18 when he was murdered in Bath city centre

Responding to the petition, councillor Tim Ball, cabinet member for neighbourhood services, said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Ben’s mum, his family and his friends. We have supported Ben’s mum who requested a lasting memorial near his tree."A plaque was placed on a new bench near the tree last week. Like many other councils we do have sensitive decisions to take in regard of photos and flowers left in public spaces as tributes to loved ones.

"We hope Ben’s mum and friends understand this and see the plaque on the bench in the city centre as the public reminder of Ben’s life."