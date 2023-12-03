A manhunt is underway for a wanted man after he crashed his car evading police in Somerset.

Shane Walsh, 31, is wanted in connection with several offences including domestic abuse, assault against emergency workers and criminal damages to vehicles.

He is wanted by both Avon and Somerset Police and Gloucestershire Constabulary.

Walsh was last seen in Somerton in Somerset at around 2.30am on Saturday 2 December. There was also an unconfirmed sighting in Castle Cary at around 3pm the same day.

Police say a vehicle that Walsh was driving crashed on Saturday 2 December in Barton Road, Keinton Mandeville in Somerset while he was evading police.

Officers are concerned that he may be injured and consequently vulnerable after he fled the collision on foot. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a blue puffer jacket with a dark tan jacket over the top.

Walsh is from Cheltenham in Gloucestershire and has links to Somerton in Somerset.

Both police forces are working together in a bid to locate Walsh, and police are now appealing to the public for help to locate him by reporting any sightings.

He is described as being white, of a slim build, 5ft 6ins in height and has brown hair.

Anyone who sees Walsh is asked to not approach him but to call police on 999 instead.

Anyone with relevant information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 and quote Gloucestershire incident 44 of 2 December or reference his name.