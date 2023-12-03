The police are investigating a spate of burglaries in Devon that officers believe are linked.

Devon and Cornwall Police have received 15 reports of burglaries in East Devon.

The force is now urging residents to check their doorbell and CCTV footage for footage of two men dressed in dark clothing.

Initially, four homes were targeted in Alphington and Newcourt of Exeter in the early hours of the morning between 30 October and 7 November.

Other burglaries took place on Friday, in Crediton, Exeter and Exminster.

Break-ins also took place in Ottery St Mary and Branscombe in the early hours of 25 November.

The offenders entered several properties through unlocked doors, stealing car keys and then the cars themselves.

Detective Inspector Guy Biggar said: “Sadly we’ve seen a continuation in this series of crimes, and I would urge the public to be extra vigilant on securing both houses and vehicles.

“If you have seen any suspicious behaviour or have been a victim of an offence and not yet reported it, please get in touch with us.

“Equally, if you have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which may assist our enquiries, please report it to us so we can investigate fully.

“In the meantime, we would ask residents to ensure that their homes are secure by keeping their doors locked at night and when they leave their property.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the force online or by phoning 101, quoting crime number 50230293912.