Fire crews, police, and paramedics are currently dealing with a large fire in the Clifton area of Bristol.

A 8.29pm on Monday 4 December Avon Fire & Rescue said they had 14 fire engines at Triangle West in Clifton.

Police and ambulance crews are also at the scene.

Members of the public have been told to avoid the area.

Traffic monitor Inrix reports that the A4018 Queens Road is closed in both directions from Tyndalls Park to Tyndalls Park.