New bus lane enforcement cameras have gone live in Cheltenham.

Gloucestershire County Council is rolling out a series of cameras across the road network to catch bad driving, reduce congestion, and improve safety for pedestrians and motorists.

Following a public consultation, the scheme is now being rolled out, starting with three cameras to enforce bus-only lanes around Cheltenham.

They are in two areas, near GCHQ and on Barley Road in Prestbury.

The council says motorists who drive in the bus lanes during the first few weeks will receive a warning before being fined.

The bus lanes with the new enforcement cameras are at the B4063 Gloucester Road inbound bus lane Arle Court, Cheltenham, the A40 inbound Benhall, Cheltenham, and Barley Road, Prestbury.

The automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system was announced in September 2022 when the council asked the Department for Transport for powers to enforce the rules of the road.

From January, drivers across the county will be able to see cameras going up in particular trouble spots for driving offences.

These include stopping in a yellow box junction, taking a banned turn, going the wrong way in a one-way street or driving down a prohibited road.