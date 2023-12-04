Play Brightcove video

Around 600 people all dressed as Father Christmas took to the streets of Plymouth for the return of the fundraising Santa fun run.

Organised by Saltram Rotary Club the event was raising money for two local charities, Jeremiah's Journey and Shekinah Mission.

Rotary Club President Malcolm Garrett said: "Our motto really is to have fun while helping other people, particularly in the local community. It is really important events like this that are not just fundraising but also fun for the people of Plymouth."

Due to Covid, it's been four years since the last Santa run, and this year a new route was chosen, taking in the city's historic Barbican and Plymouth Hoe.

The event is supported by Plymouth Waterfront Partnership.

Jon Walton said: "This is the first one since 2019 when that was held in the city centre.

"It's just amazing, a flood of Santas, a flood of happiness, a flood of Christmas cheer, raising money, I love it."

Among the Santas were a number of dressed-up dogs, including Sid.

Sid the dog, dressed as Father Christmas.

Roger and his daughter completed their fifth Santa run this weekend and Roger told ITV News West Country that it gets Christmas for him and Helen.

He said: "We look forward to it every year, its good fun, there's always lots of people, good to get out and about."

Entrants walked or ran 2.5km or 5km routes from and to the historic Barbican via Plymouth Hoe.