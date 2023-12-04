Traffic has been halted on the M4 near Bristol after a serious crash.

The eastbound carriageway has been shut after a crash involving a lorry and a car.

Emergency crews are at the scene and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

The incident happened between J22 (M49) and J21 (M48).

A Highways England spokesperson said: "The #M4 is CLOSED eastbound between J22 #M49 and J21 #M48 due to a multi-vehicle collision. Emergency services are on the scene. More info to follow."

Motorists are being directed off the motorway at J22 to take the 2nd exit onto the M49 southbound.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix says: "M4 in both directions closed long delays, queueing traffic due to accident, a car and a lorry involved from J22 M49 to J21 M48.

"Local authorities confirm westbound has also now been closed."

Avon and Somerset Police have been contacted for more information.