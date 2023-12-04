A man in his 60s has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at an address in Calne.

Martin Cundliffe appeared before Swindon Magistrates Court on the morning of Monday 4 December after being charged.

The 62-year-old has now been remanded in custody.

It follows a stabbing at a property on Lawrence Drive, Calne, on Sunday 3 December, which left a woman in her 30s with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Cundliffe, of Lawrence Drive, is next due in court on 5 January.