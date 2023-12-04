A 'predator' who preyed on a young man who had become separated from his friends on a night out in Bristol has been jailed for sexual assault.

John Soul targeted a man in his 20s and sexually assaulted him on 19 November 2021.

The victim described not remembering anything of the assault and believes he was drugged after losing his friends.

Soul was later identified through forensic evidence and the two men were not known to each other.

The 61-year-old was charged in May last year and pleaded guilty to sexual assault by penetration in February this year.

Soul, of Ship Lane, Redcliffe, was jailed for five years and four months in prison at a sentencing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 24 November.

'I have been traumatised by the whole incident - it has knocked my confidence'

In a statement, the victim described the assault as "horribly traumatic" and said it had knocked his confidence.

He said: "Telling my parents was really difficult, this is not the sort of thing you anticipate having to tell (them) and during this, I cried, which was the first time I have cried in a long time."As a tall, young, heterosexual male, this has made me feel particularly vulnerable and, in fact, that itself was probably worse than the incident itself. It has really knocked my confidence and self-esteem.

"It has been a horribly traumatic incident, I myself feel quite mentally strong but even I have been traumatised by the whole incident.

"This is all due to the actions of another person who takes advantage of individuals when they are vulnerable."

DS Amy Hewitt, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "The victim in this case has been extremely brave in coming forward to police.

"He put aside his own concerns and wanted to make sure no one else was hurt by Soul and to keep others safe.

"Soul is a predator who sought out an individual who was alone and vulnerable and took advantage of that.

"There is a huge stigma in reporting sexual offences and an even bigger stigma in reporting same-sex assaults, especially in relation to men.

"I want to encourage any victim to report any concerns to police, where their report will be investigated to its fullest."

Soul will also be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the Sex Offenders' Register once he is released from prison.