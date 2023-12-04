Police are growing increasingly concerned about the welfare of a man who has not been seen for several weeks.

Luke Gallinari was reported missing from the Exeter area last month and was last heard from on 14 November near Tiverton.

The 37-year-old is said to be white, slim, and around 5ft 6in. He has dark brown hair and a star tattoo behind his left ear.

Devon and Cornwall Police have said Luke was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hooded top with a light-coloured emblem across the upper chest area.

He was also wearing dark trousers and dark blue sliders.

A spokesperson for the force said: "If you have seen Luke, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 50230306042."