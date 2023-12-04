A restaurant owner in Cornwall has been fined thousands of pounds after a series of food inspections found his premises to be 'filthy and rancid'.

Sultan Ahmed, the owner of the Amity Tandoori, Redruth, has been fined £14,000 following an inspection and numerous re-visits between December 2022 and June 2023.

During that time, inspectors found no improvements to poor food hygiene standards.

Ahmed pleaded guilty to seven food hygiene offences including protecting food from contamination, adequate training and cleanliness.

Ahmed was also ordered to pay £6000 towards Cornwall Council's costs.

The court heard that since the inspections, Ahmed has now improved the business to a food hygiene rating of three and has turned the business around.

On sentencing, the judge concluded that photos presented to the court tell the story of a premises that had been filthy and rancid.

The court heard that officers had advised the business during visits but that little action had been taken.

Following the sentencing, food and safety team manager Nick Kelly said: “Food safety officers always try and work with business owners informally, advising and signposting where necessary to ensure they comply with the law.

“Despite some inspections taking a pause due to COVID, we are now catching up with those inspections by adhering to the Food Standards Agency Covid Recovery Plan.

"We are sadly finding businesses that are now non-compliant, that were compliant prior to COVID.

“We are also seeing a high turnover of staff working in hospitality and as such food business owners should ensure they are adequately trained and supervised.

"Even though times are hard, businesses should not cut corners in terms of food safety and put the public at risk.”

Councillor Martyn Alvey, Cornwall Council’s portfolio holder for Environment and Climate Change added: “Every year, the Council’s officers work with thousands of businesses across Cornwall to help them to understand and meet regulatory requirements.

“Whilst the majority of Cornish businesses do cooperate and comply, we will not hesitate to take further action against those who refuse to work with us to protect the safety of their customers.”