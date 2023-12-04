A former taxi driver who tried to entice a teenage passenger into a sexual act has been given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a suspended prison sentence.

Dale Purchase appeared before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday 4 December after being found guilty of harassment on Friday 3 November.

The 29-year-old was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 weeks, and a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim.

Devon and Cornwall Police has praised the bravery of the victim, following the sentencing.

Sergeant Tom Ottley said: “We take the fear of violence against women and girls very seriously and work tirelessly to ensure we are bringing people to justice while safeguarding victims.

“Despite this case not being a typical incident of harassment, the importance of women and girls feeling safe in our society cannot, and should not, be understated.

“I would like to commend the victim for her engagement with our officers, who have been tenacious in their pursuit of justice.

“The Sexual Harm Protection Order comes with a number of stringent prohibitions, which are aimed to prevent further offending and protect vulnerable people from harm. This is further proof that Devon & Cornwall Police will use all available measures to safeguard our communities and protect the vulnerable.

“If you have been a victim of harassment, then we want to hear from you. Please contact us via our website or by calling 101.”