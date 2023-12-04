Two men have been taken to hospital with stab wounds after an attack at an address in Bristol.

Emergency services were called to a flat in Downend Road in Kingswood just after 1:40am on Sunday 3 December.

The pair, both in their 40s, were taken to hospital for treatment for stab wounds.

One of the two men suffered more serious injuries but remains in a stable condition.

Neither are believed to have life-threatening injuries and their next of kin are aware.

Officers have carried out house-to-house enquiries and a forensic examination of the scene and are following up positive lines of investigation.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "At this stage, there's nothing to suggest any wider threat to the public.

"Detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information which could help the investigation, especially anyone who was travelling along Downend Road between 1am and 2am who saw or has dashcam or other footage of anything suspicious.

"If you can help please call 101 and give the reference 5223295042."