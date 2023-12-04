Play Brightcove video

Vulnerable people who were hoping to see out the rest of their years in four supported living homes in Cornwall have been officially told they have to move out.

After going into consultation in May, the Abbeyfield Society say they have decided to permanently close four out of seven homes in Devon and Cornwall.Tresillian House in Falmouth, Abbeyfield House in St Austell, Bude and Camelford are all set to close because the organisation says they are not financially viable in the long term.

Gillian Webber says the residents in Falmouth are in "stunned silence" because "we've run out of conversation because it always comes back to the same thing".

Her neighbour Val Allen agrees saying the group now feels "flat" and it's affecting all of them in different ways.

"You try and g-each other up and keep going, but it's underlying all the time and it has affected peoples mental health and physical health."

The group say the home is more like a family with Margaret teaching Val how to play read and play music. Credit: ITV News

Before the consultation 12 people live in Tresillian House, now only six live there, with three going into care and three others moving on because of the uncertainty.

Speaking about the letter sent by Abbeyfield confirming the decision, Gillian says it's all "uncertain" because they have not been given their next options of where they will live.

"It would have been nice if we'd have given with the closure letter possible options in the West Country. At least you'd know what you were looking at."Margaret Chick says there is an irony to keeping each other going because they are all at the moment still living together.

"Living with people, you can go to your own room and you can come back. You come down for your meal and you can chat if you want to. But you're with people! And that is half the battle because most of us have lost our husbands. We've had enough years on our own and then if something happens to you, you've got to find somewhere else."

The number of residents living at Tresillian House have halved since the prospect of closure was first raised in May. Credit: ITV News

Abbeyfield Society has said despite "best efforts" they were unable to find a sustainable long term financial solution.In a statement they said: "We know this will be extremely disappointing and unwelcome news for our residents and everyone affected.

"As a charity, we never want to close any of our homes, however, part of being a responsible organisation is recognising when you need to make a difficult decision."Our priority now is to provide affected residents and colleagues with the support they need to find alternative accommodation and job opportunities."The organisation said it will not make anyone homeless but after Christmas they will be supporting them to find new homes.

And for a group of friends hoping this would be the place they'd see out many Christmases, it's a devastating end to the year.