An appeal has been launched to find a 73-year-old man who disappeared while on a dog walk in Bristol.

Allan, known as Keith, did not return home from walking his dog in Blaise Woods on Monday 4 December.

He was last seen at 9am that day. His dog later returned home alone.

In an appeal, Avon and Somerset Police said: "Keith is a white man, 6ft 2ins tall and of medium build. He was wearing dark trousers and a waterproof jacket.

"We've been searching the area since he was reported missing but are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"Call 999 quoting reference 5223296391 if you see Keith or call 101 with any other information."