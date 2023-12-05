A woman has been bitten on the face by a dog at a pub in Devon.

Police said the incident, which happened at a pub on Teighn Street, in Teignmouth at around 9.30pm on 23 August, left her needing first aid treatment.

Officers have released a picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police investigating the incident would like to identify the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

They are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

