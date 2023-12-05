Tributes have been paid to a father-of-four who died in a motorbike crash in Somerset.

Isaac James died at the scene of the crash in Greenaway, Monkton Heathfield, on Friday 17 November.

Police say the incident happened at around 9pm that night and involved two motorcycles.

The 33-year-old's family have now issued a tribute to him, describing him as a "loving" man and saying they are "devastated" by his death.

They said: "We are all devastated by the loss of a big part of all our lives.

"Isaac was a loving son, brother, dad, uncle and much-loved friend who touched the hearts of many people.

"He lived life to the full with a smile which would light up anyone's day. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

"Isaac sadly leaves behind four beautiful children - two boys, two girls - who are all being supported by the family.

"The family would like to thank the people who were first on the scene and did everything they could to help Isaac as well as all emergency services - we are eternally grateful."

Two people were arrested in connection with the incident.

If you were in the area and saw the collision, or have any relevant footage, police ask that you call 101 and quote reference 5223281803.