Watch: ITV News speaks to club members and Club President Syd Lawrence about the proposals

After more than 130 years the future of Gloucestershire County Cricket could now lie outside of Bristol, as the club have confirmed plans to sell their famous site in the city.

The team have been based at the County Ground on Nevil Road in the Horfield area of Bristol since 1889, when they were given the land by WG Grace.

Now though it looks as though there could be a big move, with members of the club being invited to sessions to discuss the proposals.

It would see them move to a potential new site with rumours suggesting a new stadium could be built on land closer to the M4 in South Gloucestershire.

Some members had expressed concerns over the traditional features of the current ground, including the WG Grace gates. But ITV News West Country has been told that if the club does move, there would be a plan in place to move those gates and also to keep some of the historic features as well.

Potential developers have also indicated that they would look to pay for the construction of that new stadium.

The club is currently in debt and has been running at a loss in recent years. Members today have said they were told by club officials that a potential move would help to secure the future of the team financially.

The team have actually sold the ground twice before but invested money to buy it back on both occasions.

Speaking immediately after the meeting, members seemed to be supportive of the proposals but said that more detail would be needed.

For the Club President Syd Lawrence though the potential move is a "fantastic opportunity" to continue building the sport for the future.

"It is a total no-brainer for me this," he said.

"It is exciting it is the future, we have been at that ground for 134 years and we are talking about the next hundred or so years. It is about securing the future.

"A lot of the former players I have spoken to are supportive and I think a lot of people are generally.

"I was a 16-year-old kid when I first walked through those gates and I remember to this day with my bag. Of course, it will be a sad day but change is good, change isn't bad.

"It is a big moment in history and we can't stand still."

Gloucestershire County Cricket has not formally issued a statement on the plans but are expected to reveal more details on Wednesday 6 December.