One of the best-known grassroots music venues in the UK has announced it is closing after 45 years.

Since opening its doors in 1978, Moles in Bath has put on early shows for some of the world's biggest artists, including Oasis and Ed Sheeran.

Other artists who cut their teeth at the 220-capacity include The Killers, Fat Boy Slim, Blur, Idles, Manic Street Preachers and Radiohead.

But the owners have now filed for insolvency, saying rising costs have meant they can no longer afford to run it.

"Making the decision to close Moles was horrendous, but the cost-of-living crisis has crippled us," Tom Maddicott, co-owner of Moles, said.

He said: "Massively increased costs of stock, utilities and rent compounded by our customers compounded by our customers also feeling the impact of the crisis has made it impossible to continue.

"It's obviously an incredibly difficult decision to have to take, for our team, the staff, the local community, and the artists that over the years have created such an incredible history of music."

Tom Maddicott said the venue has been "crippled" by the cost-of-living crisis. Credit: Moles

He added: "The reality is that live music at grassroots level is no longer economically viable.

"There needs to be a major shake-up of the live industry with the big players supporting the grassroots where it all begins to secure that pipeline of talent."

According to the Music Venue Trust, more than 120 grassroots venues in the UK closed in 2022 — about 15% of the total — with a further 84 currently in crisis.

The Cure played at the nightclub in 1983. Credit: Raven Cozens-Hardy

It has been said The Smiths could barely get 30 people through the door when they played the venue. Credit: Moles

The Killers played a gig at the venue early on in their career. Credit: Moles

Supergrass shot the cover for their first album in one of the club's dressing rooms. Credit: Moles

The charity is calling for the wider live music industry to financially support the grassroots music sector to protect the development of new music.

"Venues like these all over the country are going out of business while helping nurture the artists that will go on to generate millions for the broader music industry," Mark Davyd, CEO and Founder of the Music Venue Trust, said.

Idles are among some of the more recent bands to have graced the stage. Credit: Moles

He added: "Put bluntly, they have been badly let down by those who profit from their efforts.

"Unless it gets serious about its responsibilities to encourage, nurture and develop the grassroots live sector the music industry as a whole will face a catastrophic failure of artist development."