A number of schools in Somerset are closed today after heavy rainfall caused severe flooding.

Intense rain has caused widespread disruption across the West Country, with schools closed and people forced out of their homes.

Road and rail travel has also been affected, with parts of Dorset, Devon, and Somerset the worst hit.

Many schools announced either full or partial closures on Monday 4 December as schools became inaccessible due to rising floodwater which also caused some classrooms to flood.

Multiple flood warnings and alerts remain in place across the region and several schools may also be forced to extend their closures.

Several primary schools have said they will be closed on Tuesday 5 December.

Chilthorne Domer Church School is closed, according to Somerset Council, with heavy flooding reported on nearby roads and "staff unable to get to school."

Kingsbury Episcopi Primary School, in Martock, is closed on Tuesday due to flooding and road closures.

Sewage systems have been overwhelmed at Sedgemoor Manor School by the rainfall. This means that it is not safe to open the school site on Tuesday as there will be no toilet or handwashing facilities.

Crispin School, in Street, is closed today due to flooding.

South Somerset Partnership School, Yeovil, is closed today. The flooding in the local area means transport is unable to guarantee they can bring pupils to school and some staff are also unable to safely get to work. The school expects to be back to normal on Wednesday 6 December.

Ash CofE School is closed today due to local flooding and the availability of staff. We cannot safely staff the school and nursery in the morning.

Buckler's Mead School, Yeovil, will open late. Due to the current weather conditions and flooding, the decision has been made to open the site from 9.30 am on Tuesday 5 December Students should please arrive in time for period two and go directly to their lesson.

Meare Village Primary School is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to flooding.

Westfield Academy, Yeovil, will open late today. It will open at 10 am on Tuesday 5 December. Students should go directly to lesson two.

St Dunstan's School:

In a statement on its website, a St Dunstan's School spokesperson said: "Due to the current adverse weather conditions and various roads being closed, the decision has been made that St Dunstan’s will open to students at 9.30 on Tuesday 5 December.

"Students should go directly to their tutor rooms when they arrive.

"We are not sure if the school buses are running but there will be staff on-site to meet them if this is the case."