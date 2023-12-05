A gaggle of geese described as "a feature of the village" have disappeared from a rural parish in Wiltshire.

Six geese from the village of Upavon, on the north edge of the Salisbury plain have been missing for around two weeks, with fears they may have been killed.

Residents say the geese went missing after someone in a domestic vehicle drove onto a grass verge in the centre of the village where the geese usually stay.

Charles Leigh-Bennett, of Upavon Parish Council, said they believe three of the geese were killed in the incident.

"There's bound to be some people who don't like them, but most people are shocked, disgusted and very angry," he said.

The geese have been a common sight in Upavon for more than a decade. Credit: Tony Gallagher

He said the geese have been a common sight in Upavon for around 20 years.

"It's one of those things that give character to our village community. It's a feature of our village and everyone knows about it," he said.

Mr Leigh-Bennett added: "It's like having one of your hands cut off - a character of your village that's been taken away by some selfish person. It's horrid.

"For this small community of about 1,500 people in Upavon, it matters."

Mr Leigh-Bennett said the council is hoping the birds will reappear but will consider importing more geese if they don't return.

"Will they come back? My feeling is that they will but I'm no expert," he said.