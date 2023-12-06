Play Brightcove video

Watch the CCTV footage

CCTV footage has been released by police after a vulnerable pensioner with sight and hearing loss was robbed in broad daylight after getting cash out of a bank in Bristol.

The 87-year-old, who has sight and hearing loss, was walking along Merchant Street in Bristol on the 21 August 2023.

The woman had just withdrawn money from the bank when the man approached her, took an envelope of cash, and then made off.

Officers want to identify the man as part of an investigation into the theft and have renewed an appeal for information.

A police spokesperson says: "The man in the footage is described as white, aged 35 to 45 and about 5ft 8ins tall, with short brown hair with a distinctive M-shaped or 'widow’s peak' hairline.

"He’s wearing a dark blue padded jacket with a hood, grey trousers and trainers with white soles."

Avon and Somerset Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, recognise the man, or have any other information that might help their investigation.

To contact them call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223202182 or complete the online appeals form.