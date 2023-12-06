Rick Astley has been revealed as the latest act to perform at Cornwall's Eden Project next summer.

The Eden Sessions announced on Tuesday 5 December that the Pop Legend had been confirmed for its 2024 lineup.

The singer last performed in the West Country at Glastonbury Festival.

He kicked off Saturday's pyramid stage lineup with his hit song Together Forever.

Rick Astley will return to the West Country, joined by special guests The Lightning Seeds, in front of the biomes on Wednesday 3 July 2024.

Managing director of the Eden Sessions, Rita Broe said: "It’s fantastic to be welcoming two such well-loved artists as Rick Astley and The Lightning Seeds to the Eden Sessions.

“Rick’s appeal spans generations – from the millions who bought Never Gonna Give You Up when it was released to the huge Glastonbury crowds enraptured by his wonderful performances this summer.

"And The Lightning Seeds have gifted us some of the most recognisable anthems of recent decades. It will be a magical evening here at Eden and we really can’t wait.”

General tickets for the performance will go on sale at 4pm on Monday 11 December, costing £56 plus a £7.30 booking fee.