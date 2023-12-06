Residents of a static caravan park in Somerset have been taken to safety after they were trapped by rising floodwater.

Several homes at Primrose Hill Residential Park, in Charlton Adam, were flooded on Monday 4 December, with water up to five feet deep in some places.

Numerous residents were also left without power or clean water.The park is home to around 100 people, many of whom needed to be evacuated and taken to safety.Volunteers from Wiltshire Search and Rescue were brought in by Avon and Somerset Police to assist the rescue.They were joined by Mountain Rescue volunteers from Exmoor Search & Rescue.

Emergency service volunteers worked to bring residents to safety Credit: BPM Media

Following the rescue, Wiltshire Search and Rescue said: "On arrival, we were briefed about an emerging issue at a caravan park, with flood water up to five feet deep in places, and the welfare of around 100 residents was unknown.

"Some of the caravans were flooded, and others had lost electricity or water supplies."The five teams deployed and worked alongside the fire service to locate, assess, and where required, extricate the mainly elderly residents and pets in boats.

"Once back on dry land, they were checked over by paramedics at a casualty collection point and then taken to a place of safety."We train to the same flood rescue standards as all the emergency services in the UK. The importance of this was massively apparent last night. Despite having never previously met the vast majority of those involved before, we were able to work together seamlessly, confidently and efficiently."