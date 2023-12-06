Motorists have been told a major Somerset road will be affected for days by problems caused by flash flooding.

A landslip on the Exeter to London Waterloo line has also seen trains cancelled until at least Monday 11 December.

National Highways set up a road closure on the A303 between the A3088 (Cartgate) and A359 (Sparkford).

Pictures show the scale of the flooding which left the road impassable.

Crews from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service joined highways officers at the scene to pump the water away.

The Eastbound lane reopened on the morning of Wednesday 6 December.

However, there are set to be further issues on Thursday 7 December, with more heavy rain forecast leading to a weather warning covering most of Somerset.

People have had to be rescued from their homes due to the flooding.

The road is currently being cleared of water. Credit: National Highways

Westbound motorists have been given the following diversion:

At the Podimore Roundabout rejoin the A303 eastbound and head back to the Hazelgrove Roundabout (with the A359).

Take the fourth exit for the A359 southbound towards Yeovil. Continue on the A359 into Yeovil and at the roundabout with the A37 take the first exit.

At the Hospital Roundabout (with the A30) take the third exit.

Follow the A30 to the Horsey Roundabout (with the A3088).

Take the third exit onto the A3088. Remain on the A3088 out of Yeovil and continue on this road to rejoin the A303 at the Cartgate Roundabout.

The line will remain closed until Monday 11 December due to the landslip at Crewkerne. Credit: Network Rail Wessex

Meanwhile, a landslip above the Crewkerne Tunnel has shut the train line.

It means there will be no South Western Railway trains between Exeter and Yeovil until at least Monday 11 December.

National Rail said: "The recent heavy rain and flooding is causing earth to move above the Crewkerne Tunnel and the line is closed to all services on safety grounds.

"Engineers will conduct a further daylight assessment of the site on Tuesday and the tunnel will definitely be closed until at least Monday 11th December.

"In addition to this, heavy flooding of local roads is affecting the replacement bus services running between Salisbury and Yeovil Junction.

"With further rain forecast in the next 48 hours, there is potential that no services will run until the weekend.

Work is ongoing to remove earth from the track. Credit: National Rail Wessex

"Passengers who had already started their journey on Monday, December 4 and sourced their own taxis can claim them back through the customer services team. Customer services will require:

Your full contact details

The time and date of your journey

The stations you travelled to and from

A detailed description of the series of events that took place

Copies of your train ticket/s and taxi receipt

"For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point."

Instead, passengers are advised to use Great Western Railway services to travel between Exeter and London.