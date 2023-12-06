A walking group which hosts weekly photography trips has been left in awe after spotting a whale splashing around off the coast of west Cornwall.

Creative Cornwall spotted the whale near Gwynver, during a walk along the coast path from Porth Nanven to Lands End.

Jacqueline Marie, from the group, said they saw the mammal on Friday 1 December after hearing rumours it was in the bay.

"We were on a walk on Friday, and Coastwatch had reported seeing a whale in the bay the day before so we were hoping to spot it," Ms Marie said.

"We were just past Gwynver on the journey back when we heard it breach before we saw it. The sound was incredible and unmistakable, even though we weren't sure it was actually a whale."

She added: "The whale played in the bay for a good 20 minutes before it went out of sight, past Sennen heading towards Land's End."

Jason Prince from the group captured several pictures of the creature.

The group said they heard the whale before they saw it. Credit: Jason Prince Photography

The whale played in the bay for 20 minutes before it disappeared. Credit: Jason Prince Photography