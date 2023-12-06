A man has been arrested after reports of a suspicious package being left in a Bristol city centre bin.

Cabot Circus Shopping Centre was cordoned off on the afternoon of Wednesday 6 December while police responded to the incident.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Emergency services are currently responding to reports of a suspicious package being left in a bin at Cabot Circus Shopping Centre in Bristol.

"As a precaution, a cordon has been put in place around the bin while the item is assessed.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence."

Police added enquiries are ongoing.

