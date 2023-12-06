A Tesco store in Cheltenham has been extensively damaged in an attempted ram-raid burglary involving multiple vehicles.

Officers were called to the supermarket on Church Road in Bishops Cleeve at around 1:50am on Wednesday 6 December.

Police had received a report that three vehicles had been driven into the shop.

Those involved did not gain entry, however extensive damage was caused to its front.

Gloucestershire Police believes that a light-coloured van and two dark-coloured 4x4s were involved.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles or activity in the area at the time.

They would also like to hear from anyone who has not yet made contact or has any relevant dashcam footage or CCTV.

The force said: "Anyone with information is asked to complete the following form quoting incident 20 of 6 December."