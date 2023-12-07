A white female cat has been found hanged outside a primary school in Gloucestershire.

She was found dead at Gardner's Lane Primary School on Swindon Road in Cheltenham by staff on the morning of Monday 13 November.

The feline’s teeth were embedded in the fence, suggesting she had struggled desperately to break free.

There were also scratch marks on a fence post, which also indicate she was alive when she was placed at the location.

School staff covered the grisly scene from the view of pupils attending that morning and contacted Gloucestershire Police, who removed the cat’s body and took her to a nearby charity-run animal rescue.

RSPCA inspector Richard Carr, who is now investigating, said: “This is truly a horrible incident of animal cruelty.

The cat’s body was found hanging by a belt on the fence right outside the school nursery where very young children could have seen.

He added: “Fortunately the staff got there in time and blocked the view off before the police arrived.

“It does appear the cat was alive when she was placed on the fence and sadly there was evidence of her struggling to bite herself free.

“It really beggars belief why someone would commit an act as cruel and sick as this.

“There does not appear to be any CCTV cameras covering this location, so we would urge anyone with any information to get in touch with the RSPCA.”

The cat wasn’t microchipped, but the inspector believes she has been owned and was not feral.

He says the cruel act could have been committed any time between the evening of Friday 10 November and the morning of Monday 13 November.

The belt's height suggests to investigators that the perpetrators did not intend to abandon the cat by leaving it tied to the fence. They say this was an act of intentional harm.

Anyone with any information about the incident or who may know about the cat or her owners can ring the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018.