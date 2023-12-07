CCTV picture released after Bristol bus arson attack

Police have released a CCTV image of a woman officers want to speak to as they continue to investigate a suspected arson attack on a Bristol bus.

The incident happened on the number 2 double decker service on 26 November as it was going along The Coots.

The vehicle came to a stop when the driver realised it was on fire.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the flames.

No one was injured or required hospital treatment.

Pictures taken during the incident show the bus alight with flames and smoke pouring into the sky.

Pictures show the bus on fire in the Stockwood area of the city. Credit: Dren Ahmeti

Avon and Somerset Police believe the woman pictured could help with their investigation.

The force hopes that someone may recognise her by the clothes she is wearing due to the low-quality picture.

A spokesperson from the force said: "She is white, of average build, with dark hair. She is shown wearing a black jumper, grey trousers, and white shoes."

Anyone who recognises the woman is being asked to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223289324 or complete an online appeals form.