Drivers are being advised to plan journeys ahead of a weekend A30 closure in Cornwall.

As part of National Highways’ A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross road upgrade, work will be taking place at the Chiverton interchange, ahead of a partial opening of the new flyover.

Realignment work is also underway at the Chybucca junction to carry the B3284 north-south link road over the A30.

National Highways hoped to open the Chiverton flyover to traffic on Monday, but heavy rain has prevented the laying of road materials and delayed the work.

As a result, this weekend will see a lesser closure of the A30 between the temporary Chiverton interchange and Boxheater.

How the new Chiverton flyover will look when finished Credit: National Highways

The closure from 8pm tomorrow (Friday, 8 December) to 6am on Monday, 11 December will see traffic diverted from Boxheater at Zelah on the A30 via the B3285 and the A3075 to rejoin the A30 at the Chiverton interchange, with the eastbound diversion route operating in reverse.

Neil Winter, National Highways’ Senior Project Manager for the A30 scheme, said: “The weather event over the past 36 hours, and continuing rain, has conspired against us.''

“The current rainfall has exacerbated ground conditions already saturated, and unfortunately we have taken the decision to delay the partial opening of the Chiverton flyover this weekend.''

“The weekend closure will still take place, to enable the opening of the north-south link across the Chybucca junction but the heavy rainfall has hampered progress in laying the new road surface over the flyover and we need to ensure this is completed and safe for traffic before opening.

“These circumstances are out of our control, and although we anticipate a small delay, we are anticipating opening the flyover in the coming days, and ahead of people’s Christmas journeys, when traffic volumes are anticipated to be higher.''

The new carriageway is scheduled to be opened by the spring of 2024.