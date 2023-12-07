A serious crash involving a bus and a lorry has closed the A37 Wells Road in Bristol this morning.

The road in the Knowle area of the city is closed in both directions and will remain closed for several hours while recovery work takes place.

The incident happened at around 6am this morning, Thursday 7 December.

Avon and Somerset Police say that the road is closed at the junctions of Airport Road, Broadwalk, Callington Road and St Martin's Road.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix is reporting very slow traffic from Crossways Road to the A4174 Wootton Park.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

It is unclear if there have been any injuries at this stage.